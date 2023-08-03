South Africa: Ellis Hails South African Heroes After Landing WWC Round of 16 Berth

2 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has praised her girls after Wednesday's 3-2 win over Italy saw them become the second African team, after Nigeria, to book their place in the round of 16 in the FIFA Women's World Cup which is underway in Australia and New Zealand.

In a tense game at the Wellington Regional Stadium, South Africa were out of the World Cup until Thembi Kgatiana scored a 92nd minute winner to send Italy packing their bags back at home as Ellis' girls progressed to the round of 16 after finishing second in Group G with four points behind table leaders Sweden.

Ellis, who came under incessant pressure from the fans after deciding to bench first choice goalkeeper, and arguably the biggest star in the team, Andile Dlamini for Kaylin Swart commended her team for the fighting spirit they exhibited against Italy.

"They fought like warriors," an emotional Ellis stated doing the post-match press conference

"They fought like the heroines that we know that they are. They fought to be historically remembered and they've made history by not just getting our first win, but also going to the round of 16 and that is freaking amazing," she added

South Africa will play Group E winners the Netherlands on Sunday.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.