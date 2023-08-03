Rwanda/Uganda: Imanizabayo in Uganda Ahead of Kampala Queens Move

2 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rayon Sports Women FC striker Florence Imanizabayo is in Kampala ahead of his move to Uganda's topflight women side Kampala Queens, Times Sport can confirm.

The Rwanda international, who scored 60 goals during the 2022/23 season, was a free agent since her one-year contract with the Blues expired in July.

"I'm in Kampala right now. It is true there are ongoing negotiations with Kampala Queens but I have not signed yet," Imanizabayo told Times Sport on Wednesday.

Imanizabayo, 25, has been at the centre of media attention thanks to her free scoring form last season where she scored 60 goals in 26 games in all competitions, including 44 league goals and an additional 16 goals in the Peace Cup. She finished as the top scorer in both competitions.

The former Kamonyi WFC number 9 attacker joined Rayon Sports in 2022 from AS Kigali which she played for nine seasons since 2013.

