Rwanda: Weather Agency Warns of Strong Winds in Four Districts

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has issued a warning of strong winds exceeding 10 meters per second in four districts surrounding Lake Kivu during the month of August. Northern Rubavu, southern Rutsiro, western Karongi, and northern and southern Nyamasheke districts are expected to experience these powerful winds.

In addition, strong winds with speeds ranging between 8 and 10 m/s may also affect several areas in Rubavu, Rutsiro, Karongi, Nyamasheke, and parts of western and northern Rusizi, as well as the northeastern parts of Kirehe Districts.

Furthermore, the forecast indicates that wind speeds between 6 and 8m/s are anticipated in many parts of the Eastern and Southern Provinces, along with certain areas in the Northern Province. Meanwhile, Kigali City, Amayaga region, Bugesera, Kamonyi, Musanze, Gakenke, and some parts of Nyabihu District will also experience wind speeds ranging between 4 and 6m/s.

Regarding rainfall, the month of August 2023 is predicted to witness varying amounts across the country. Rainfall ranging between 0 and 80 mm is expected nationwide, with higher amounts of 60 to 80 mm anticipated in the northern and western parts of Rubavu, Nyabihu, Musanze, and Burera Districts.

Rainfall ranging from 40 to 60 mm is forecasted for Nyamagabe District, the remaining parts of Musanze and Burera Districts, northern parts of Nyaruguru, Gakenke, Rulindo, and Gicumbi Districts, as well as western parts of Nyanza, Ruhango, Muhanga, and Nyagatare Districts.

The remaining parts of Western Province, excluding southern parts of Rusizi District, are also expected to receive this level of rainfall.

Rainfall ranging between 20 and 40 mm is projected for the remaining parts of the Southern Province, Kigali City, and most parts of the Eastern Province, with the exception of the northern Kayonza and southern parts of Kirehe and Bugesera Districts, which may receive 0 to 20 mm.

Also, during August , the average maximum temperature is expected to range between 20°C and 30°C. The highest temperatures, between 28°C and 30°C, are foreseen in the Bugarama plain, most parts of Kigali City, Bugesera, Amayaga region, eastern parts of Kamonyi, Nyagatare, Gatsibo, and Kayonza Districts, as well as many parts of Ngoma Districts.

On the other hand, lower maximum temperatures ranging between 20°C and 22°C are expected in Birunga National Park and many parts of Nyabihu and Rubavu Districts.