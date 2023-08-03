Rwanda, Grammy Global Ventures Partner to Boost African Music Industry

The Cabinet, on August 1, approved a strategic partnership between Rwanda and Grammy Global Ventures, a subsidiary of the American Recording Academy that is behind the Grammy Awards.

The partnership comes after the visit of Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy in Rwanda, in September 2022, where he interacted with Rwanda Development Board (RDB) officials to discuss potential areas of partnership in the music industry and other related fields on the continent.

He later attended the thirteenth edition of Build Africa (GUBA) Awards where he was honoured as part of the Global Impacting personalities.

With this strategic partnership, The New Times understands that the organization is seeking to introduce an African version of the renowned Grammy Awards and Rwanda is facilitating the development.

RDB showcased Rwanda's readiness to promote the visibility of creative industries and its ideal location for hosting global events.

With this partnership coming into shape, the music industry in Rwanda and Africa will get a boost.

The Grammy Awards -the single most coveted accolade in the music industry recognize the contributions of all creators from across the world throughout the year. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious and significant awards in the music industry worldwide.

In 2023, the latest GRAMMYs had a collective viewership of 12.5 million people.

The awards are given in four categories in the general field -not restricted by music genres, including the album of the year, the record of the year, the song of the year, and the best new artist.

As of 2024, starting with the 66th Grammy Award edition, two awards will be added to the general field, namely, the Producer of the year, non-classical, and the Songwriter of the year, non-classical.