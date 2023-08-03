Rwanda, TIME Magazine Partner to Amplify Africa's Global Presence

Rwanda and TIME Magazine UK Ltd have entered a strategic partnership that will see the strengthening of the country's and Africa's footprints on the global stage.

The partnership was approved during a cabinet meeting that took place on August 1.

In March 2023, the organization announced it will host the TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda, bringing its iconic TIME100 franchise, which recognizes the most influential people in the world, to the region for the first time.

The events will be co-hosted with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and they are scheduled to take place on November 17, at the Kigali Convention Center.

The launch of the TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda is the latest expansion of TIME100 globally.

The inaugural TIME100 Summit Africa will feature a range of speakers from the global and regional TIME100 community who will discuss essential solutions to urgent global problems from a regional and global perspective and ways that we can all take action to build a better future.

Following the daytime summit, TIME magazine will convene international and regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the global TIME100 community to celebrate the recipients of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards Africa, recognizing individuals who have gone beyond to shape the future of their industries, and the world at large.

Commenting on the development, Jessica Sibley, TIME's Chief Executive Officer said "The TIME100 is a borderless community of change-makers spanning every industry in the world and making it move forward. We are thrilled to continue growing our community even further in Rwanda."

The prominent American news magazine named Rwanda among the world's top 50 destinations for the year 2022. It also ranked Musanze, the largest city in northern Rwanda, as one of the top destinations to visit in the world in 2023.

TIME Magazine is a 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms.