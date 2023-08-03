Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwanda U18 Set for Commonwealth Youth Games

The U18 men' and women' national Beach Volleyball teams have traveled to Trinidad & Tobago for the forthcoming Commonwealth Youth Games which will take place in Hasley Crawford from August 4-11.

The Commonwealth Youth Games are games that bring together the youth from member countries of the Commonwealth.

The men's team consists of Francois d'Assise Mugisha and Tristan Kayiranga while Yvette Uwase will be partnering with Claire Uwase in the women's category.

The players, who are all secondary school students, spent about training at Lake Kivu Beach in Rubavu while in the camp which they joined since they returned home after closing the 2022/23 academic year.

Christophe Mudahinyuka, who will be coaching both teams at the Youth Commonwealth Games, told Times Sport that the players have had enough preparations which he hopes can help them to compete against the world's best.

"In general, the players are well prepared. Based on the level of performance that they showed during training, there is no doubt that they will give their best and make the country proud," said Mudahinyuka.

Over 1,000 athletes from 71 countries are taking part in the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games competing in various sports disciplines Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Netball and Athletics among others.

The official opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the Hasley Crawford Stadium.

Rwanda last participated in the Games when it was held in the Bahamas in 2017.

Rwanda was at the time represented in girls Beach Volleyball by Valentine Munezero and Penelope Musabyimana who went on to win the Bronze medal.