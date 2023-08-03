Rwanda: Over 200 Attend Kwibohora Festivities in Abu Dhabi

Rwandans pinned their hope on unity, accountability, and thinking big to transform the country from rubbles into a thriving nation in the new post-liberation era, the acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Rwanda in the United Arab Emirates, Ines Mutoni, has said.

She was speaking in Abu Dhabi during a reception hosted by the Embassy to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Rwanda's liberation, on July 31.

The celebration was attended by Sultan Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi, the Assistant Minister for International Development and Organizations Affairs in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and over 200 members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Rwanda, and Rwandans living in the UAE.

"Realizing the Vision 2050 in which Rwanda aspires to become an upper-middle income country by 2035, and a high-income country by 2050 requires hard work by all Rwandans and committed partners. I hope that we can count on your invaluable collaboration and friendship as we keep this development momentum - full of mutually beneficial partnership opportunities," she noted.

Mutoni challenged Rwandans to safeguard and multiply liberation gains.

She invited partners to continue being part of Rwanda's transformation story.

"The liberation of Rwanda not only put an end to the Genocide against the Tutsi, saving millions who were headed to extermination, but it also brought about the rebirth of Rwanda, ensuring security and restoring dignity for the Rwandan people."

Mutoni told the gathering in Abu Dhabi that Rwanda's Liberation saved lives and inspired Rwanda's rebirth.

On July 4, 1994, the Rwanda Patriotic Army led by current President Paul Kagame, secured the capital, Kigali, in a landmark victory marked every year as Rwanda's Liberation - known as Kwibohora.

"In the new post-liberation era, Rwandans pinned their hope on unity, accountability, and thinking big. With these bold choices at the center, backed by visionary leadership, homegrown solutions, and strategic partnerships, Rwanda transformed from rubbles into a thriving, easy-to-do business, safe and open nation," she said.

Rwanda continues to be a continental and global champion of gender equality, green economy, eco-tourism, digital transformation, transparency, and security she added.

On Rwanda-UAE partnership, the Charge d'Affaires noted that throughout different times in Rwanda's reconstruction journey, "the UAE has been a partner and the country is looking forward to continue working together to grow bilateral cooperation for the good of our peoples."

The celebration of Liberation Day in the UAE also featured a delightful Rwandan cultural dance performed by Inganji mu Nganzo cultural troupe.