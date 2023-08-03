Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority Announces New Fuel Pump Prices

2 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) on Wednesday, August 2, announced an increase in prices for petrol, citing the adjustments in the global oil market.

Effective Thursday, the maximum retail price for Gasoline (Premium Motor Spirit) will be Rwf1,639 per litre, an increase of Rwf122, from the prices set in June.

RURA, however, maintained the maximum retail price for diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) at Rwf1,492.

"Fuel pump prices are revised in line with a general increase in petroleum products prices registered on the international market," RURA said in a statement, adding that the new prices will remain unchanged for the next two months.

In February, petrol prices at the pump decreased from Rwf1,580 per litre to Rwf1,544, while diesel prices were reduced from Rwf1,587 per litre to Rwf1,562. These adjustments follow the previous decrease in December of last year.

In April, the latest price adjustments resulted in a decrease in petrol prices to Rwf1,528 per litre, down from the previous price of Rwf1,544. Similarly, diesel prices were reduced to Rwf1,518 per litre, down from the previous price of Rwf1,562

In May 2021, the government introduced subsidies on fuel costs noting that it will go a long way to stabilize the cost of logistics and consequently the cost of goods.

Subsidies were announced when global oil prices began going up after a sharp decline occasioned by reduced demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdowns and travel restrictions.

