Rwanda: Citizens Want Legislation of Dress Code

A research conducted by Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA) on modern fashion has recommended legislating the way people dress in the country in order to keep the Rwandan culture of "decency".

This was announced on August 2, during the launch of a book titled 'Imyambarire y'Abanyarwanda mu ndorerwamo y'umuco n'iterambere', which examines the evolution of Rwandan fashion based on culture and the influence of civilization.

This comes after decades of debate on what is more culturally appropriate when it comes to fashion, most arguments focusing on covering up one's body and 'overly' revealing clothes.

The research done in 2022 to 2023 shows that 76.6 percent of Rwandans think the current fashion in the country is decent. 90.2 percent think indecent dressing is among youth, and 68.5 percent of those think young women are the most indecently dressed.

Most of what was perceived 'indecent' by respondents include short skirts and dresses, "transparent" clothes, sagging pants and shorts, among others.

Robert Masozera, the Director General of RCHA said at the event that research is not enough, but several other stakeholders need to chip in to see the culture preserved.

"We need to educate people and put this in practice. That is why we need stakeholders such as schools and education institutions. If we have sessions about morality, that is when these toolkits will be useful," Masozera said.

This was echoed by Clothilde Umubyeyi, a historian who said that even the media should do its part in emphasizing morals and particularly decent dressing in the country.

Although it is most anticipated for some, this book is also likely going to face backlash from the public given how the issue of 'decent dressing' has been treated in the past.

Also launched at the event are two other books on Rwandan sayings and traditional dances.

The launch was also part of a wider campaign to mark the annual 'Umuganura'- the Rwandan version of thanksgiving celebrated in August- where different activities to preserve the culture are executed by the academy.

Umuganura will be nationally celebrated on August 4, in Rutsiro district.