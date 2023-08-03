Kenya: Man Jailed 30 Years for Vandalising Power Conductor in Nakuru

Nairobi — The Nakuru Chief Magistrate court has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison or a fine of Sh15 million for vandalizing a 600- metre electric conductor valued at Sh60,000.

The suspect, Edwin Kiplangat Ngeno, was arrested on 26th July 2023 in possession of the conductor at Stoo Mbili township in Njoro sub-county within Nakuru county.

He appeared before Hon. A.P Ndege and was charged with three counts; vandalism of energy equipment and infrastructure, stealing of energy equipment and unlawfully handling of energy equipment, contrary to section 169 of the Energy Act of 2019.

The sentence comes a week after another suspect was arrested at Timau town within Meru county, and arraigned at Nanyuki law courts where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the option of a Sh5 million fine.

Kenya Power's Ag. Security Services Manager Maj. Paul Nyaga Gichovi (Rtd.) welcomed the judgment saying it will go a long way to deter similar crimes.

"Through collaboration with various government institutions, the Company has scaled up surveillance on its infrastructure in order to stamp out illegal activities from the network. I wish to thank the Judiciary for the support that they have accorded this important exercise and call on the public to join this fight by reporting any suspicious activities on the network to the nearest police station or Kenya Power office," he said.

Vandalism and theft of electricity pose a danger of loss of life through electrocution to the vandal and other people who are exposed to the sub-standard power connections.

In addition, these crimes compromise the quality of power supply and lead to loss of revenue by the Company.