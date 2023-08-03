Western Sahara: Summer University of Sadr, Polisario Cadres Opens in Boumerdes

Boumerdes (Algeria) — The Summer University of SADR, POLISARIO Cadres opened on Wednesday, at the University of M'Hamed BOUGARA, Boumerdes, in the presence of the Prime Minister, member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Boushraya Hammoudi Bayon, representing the President of the Republic, the Secretary General for the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, with the participation of 400 cadres, along with Algerian civil society representatives and international figures in solidarity with the right of Sahrawi people to self -determination.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Algerian Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi people, along with a number of Sahrawi officials. The summer university, which will last until August 14th at the University of M'Hamed BOUGARA, is organized under the theme "Half a century of steadfast... Insist on imposing existence".

It also witnessed presentation of a summary of the life of the martyr Abdallahi Lahbib Al -Balal, which the summer university of the SADR, POLISARIO Cadres caries his name.

During the Summer University, professors, researchers and high officials will present lectures in various fields of politics and human rights, in the presence of 400 participants from the various Sahrawi state institutions.

