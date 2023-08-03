Botswana: Smart Farming Way to Go

Draihoek — Infusing the use of technology into farming is one way through which farmers can draw the most out of their agricultural endeavours, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Draihoek yesterday, President Masisi said agriculture had the potential to generate immense wealth for Batswana and power the country towards realising food security, hence it was crucial for farmers to adopt new technologies that could revolutionise the industry.

He said government would, in the foreseeable future, avail Internet connectivity to agricultural production areas to encourage and promote the use of modern technologies in farming.

"Government has made Internet accessible to Batswana, and we encourage farmers to poise themselves to derive better benefits from its use by infusing it into their agricultural activities," he said.

President Masisi encouraged farmers all over Kgalagadi region to wait in readiness to benefit from Tsabong multi-species abattoir set to open for business next month.

He said in order to benefit fully from the facility in the long-term, pastoralists should constantly improve the region's livestock population as well as enhance the quality of their animals.

The president said one way through which they could improve their breeds was through the use of the services offered at artificial insemination (AI) camps countrywide, stating that at Ramatlabama AI Camp, farmers would have the opportunity to buy the semen of the high-quality bulls recently acquired from Texas, in the United States of America.

He further informed the meeting that another AI camp would be built at Lobu Small stock Ranch and that a resolution had also been made to have the ranch sub-divided and its portions leased out to Batswana to pursue small stock farming.

"I have instructed that an AI camp be established in Lobu forthwith. The 5 000-hectare ranch will also be sub-divided and leased to Batswana; that way government would minimise its livestock-rearing activity at the ranch and focus on other key priority areas such as infrastructure development," he said.

The President further encouraged Draihoek residents to consider venturing into agro-tourism as the sub-sector could also be key to generating wealth for citizens, and he said government was ready to support them to ensure the success of their agro-tourism ventures.

On an unrelated issue, Dr Masisi said tribal equality was paramount to promoting and enhancing inclusivity and oneness that Batswana were synonymous with. As such, he said government put all tribes on an equal footing where no tribal grouping would be subservient to another.

He said discrimination, including on account of tribal identity, had caused civil strife and divisions in other countries, and should therefore not be allowed to find place in this country.

Likening Botswana's unity to a clay pot, he said should it be allowed to develop cracks that could have been prevented, it would permanently deform and take away the shine that peaceful tribal co-existence would have brought upon its people.

Affirming calls earlier made by the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Ms Annah Mokgethi for people who had applied for Omang cards to collect them, President Masisi said possession of a valid identity card was the ticket for anyone to partake in next year's general elections.

Dr Masisi said participating in the elections was every Motswana's responsibility and effort towards defending the nation's democracy and its accompanying processes.

When briefing President Masisi, Village Development Committee chairperson, Ms Mmitsa Mosantedi requested government to upgrade major roads in the Tsabong District, construct additional classrooms at Draihoek's Bopaganang Primary School, upgrade the local health post to a clinic as well as construct a primary school for lower classes at nearby Phepheng settlement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana ICT Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Sekai Kgaudi also called for the construction of a school in Phepheng, saying the considerable distance that learners from the village walked to Bopaganang Primary School was unbearable for those in lower classes, especially given the extreme weather conditions often experienced in the area.

He had also, while sharing his concern about soaring crime rate in the village, thanked Botswana Police Service' relentless fight against the social ills, particularly in respect to stock theft.

He also hailed government departments serving Draihoek for the quality services. President Masisi had visited the village to apprise residents on various issues and get feedback about government services to the residents.

BOPA