Rwanda: How Will New Regulations Affect the Night Economy?

Businesspeople have reacted to the new government regulation of night-time activities with varying views.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 1, established a closing time for all non-essential services in a bid to control noise pollution and regulate night-time entertainment.

Effective September 1, all non-essential services will be closed at 1 a.m. on working days and at 2 a.m. during weekends (Friday and Saturday).

"The new regulation is welcome to event organisers, because night-time events already had to close earlier than 1 a.m. But for businesses like nightclubs that have soundproof systems, the new regulation will be hard for them," said Bruce Intore, an event organiser.

Cabinet said that establishments and events requiring exceptions to operate beyond set closing times may be granted approval upon fulfillment of requirements that will be announced by Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

"We are waiting for detailed guidelines, but businesses like nightclubs may be allowed to work for longer hours, because they are not that many and they can even relocate to places away from residential areas, where they cannot cause noise pollution," Intore said.

"What I see is that most people here like to party until morning, 4am or 5am," said Alex Morena, a disc jockey. "I often start work between 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. So, if they plan to close at around that time, I think nightlife will be affected," he added.

Serge Nshimirimana, who owns a bar in Remera, said that the new closing time for night-time activities might lead some employers to reconsider the number of employees.

"A bar that works nearly a whole day and night has to have waiters and grill chefs who work in shifts," Nshimirimana said, adding that "

So, if bars that receive customers at around midnight have to close at 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., that means some of the workers will be laid off."

He said he hoped that the government would consider all the aspects before the regulation takes effect in September.

The new regulation follows noise control guidelines released by the Ministry of Environment on July 12, with clear sound level thresholds for different locations, activities and times of the day.

For example, in residential areas, the sound level, measured in decibels (dB), should not exceed 55 dB during daytime and 45 dB during night-time. Daytime begins from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and night-time from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In commercial areas, the sound level should not exceed 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night-time. In industrial areas, the sound level should not exceed 75 dB during daytime and 70 dB during night-time.

In quiet zones, which include areas near health facilities, schools, libraries, court houses, and public offices, the sound level should not exceed 50 dB during daytime and 40 dB during night-time.