Kenya: No, Kenya's Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin Isn't Giving Away Cash On Facebook

3 August 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

IN SHORT: Chemutai Goin is not offering money to Facebook users who answer simple questions. Ignore all but her official account.

The Chemutai Goin Jane CTn Facebook account has been running promotions promising money to any user who can answer simple questions.

The account uses the name and photos of Chemutai Goin, a news reporter for Kenya's Citizen TV, a station with wide national reach.

The posts have attracted hundreds of engagements, with many Facebook users keen to try their luck.

The latest post, published on 30 July 2023, reads: "Kama macho yako iko vizuri sana Unaona Jogoo ngapi Ksh48,000."

This loosely translates from Kiswahili as: "If your eyes are very good, how many roosters can you see? KSh48,000."

Another post from 28 July 2023 reads: "CITIZENTVKENYA promotions apart from: Eunice, Elkana, Eric Ni jina gani linguine linaloanza na 'E' Win ksh35,000."

This mix of English and Kiswahili means: "CITIZEN TV KENYA promotions: Apart from 'Eunice, Elkana, Eric' what other name starts with 'E'? Win KSh35,000."

Africa Check has in the past flagged Facebook accounts and pages impersonating the Kenyan journalist.

But can you trust this Facebook account and its cash offers? We checked.

Fake Facebook account

We found that the only activity on the timeline of this Facebook account was the requests promising cash rewards. It is unlikely that Goin created a Facebook account primarily to post suspicious offers.

The posts are also poorly written, unlikely of a reputable journalist like Goin.

In October 2022, Goin told Africa Check that her official Facebook account is Jane Chemutai G. Any other account or page using her name is fake.

The posts on her official account show updates to her profile picture, whereabouts and daily activities. Ignore any posts on this impostor Facebook account.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.