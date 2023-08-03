Kenya: No, Kenya's Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin Isn't Giving Away Cash On Facebook

IN SHORT: Chemutai Goin is not offering money to Facebook users who answer simple questions. Ignore all but her official account.

The Chemutai Goin Jane CTn Facebook account has been running promotions promising money to any user who can answer simple questions.

The account uses the name and photos of Chemutai Goin, a news reporter for Kenya's Citizen TV, a station with wide national reach.

The posts have attracted hundreds of engagements, with many Facebook users keen to try their luck.

The latest post, published on 30 July 2023, reads: "Kama macho yako iko vizuri sana Unaona Jogoo ngapi Ksh48,000."

This loosely translates from Kiswahili as: "If your eyes are very good, how many roosters can you see? KSh48,000."

Another post from 28 July 2023 reads: "CITIZENTVKENYA promotions apart from: Eunice, Elkana, Eric Ni jina gani linguine linaloanza na 'E' Win ksh35,000."

This mix of English and Kiswahili means: "CITIZEN TV KENYA promotions: Apart from 'Eunice, Elkana, Eric' what other name starts with 'E'? Win KSh35,000."

Africa Check has in the past flagged Facebook accounts and pages impersonating the Kenyan journalist.

But can you trust this Facebook account and its cash offers? We checked.

Fake Facebook account

We found that the only activity on the timeline of this Facebook account was the requests promising cash rewards. It is unlikely that Goin created a Facebook account primarily to post suspicious offers.

The posts are also poorly written, unlikely of a reputable journalist like Goin.

In October 2022, Goin told Africa Check that her official Facebook account is Jane Chemutai G. Any other account or page using her name is fake.

The posts on her official account show updates to her profile picture, whereabouts and daily activities. Ignore any posts on this impostor Facebook account.