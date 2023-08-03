Kenya: Youths in Businesses to Receive E-Commerce Training

Nairobi — Kenyan youths in businesses will benefit from training programs in e-commerce.

The training will be undertaken through a partnership between USAID and the e-trade alliance Brighter Monday Kenya.

The project, dubbed e-Biz Kwa Vijana, is anchored on equipping young entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to expand their market opportunities through online trading.

BrighterMonday will train 1,000 entrepreneurs, aged 18 to 35, to leverage digital platforms and marketplaces.

The company says equipping the young entrepreneurs will scale up their livelihoods and incomes while increasing their chances of creating productive and sustainable job opportunities.

"By embracing technology, entrepreneurs can unlock new avenues for growth and expand their reach beyond traditional boundaries," observed Chris Otundo, CEO of BrighterMonday Kenya.

"We are excited to see the transformative journey the beneficiaries will experience as they learn how to connect, engage, and succeed in their businesses."

The partners are optimistic that the project will go a long way toward revolutionizing the entrepreneurial landscape in Kenya by empowering and enabling the youth to thrive in the digital era.

"USAID is proud to partner with BrighterMonday Kenya to implement the e-Biz Kwa Vijana project to support Kenya's young MSMEs, rural and women entrepreneurs, and people with disabilities with business opportunities through e-commerce, and in growing Kenya's digital economy," said USAID Mission Director David Gosney.