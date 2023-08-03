Uganda: Scores Feared Dead as Boat Capsizes on Lake Victoria

An unknown number of people is feared to have died after a boat on which they were travelling capsized on Lake Victoria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident that happened at around 4am saw a boat carrying between 20 and 30 people capsize.

Reports indicated that four passengers on the boat have been rescued and so far, five bodies have been retrieved from the waters of Lake Victoria.

The boat was transporting people from Bukasa Island to Kasenyi landing site in Entebbe.

More details will be provided as they come in