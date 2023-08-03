Uganda: Scores Feared Dead as Boat Capsizes on Lake Victoria

2 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

An unknown number of people is feared to have died after a boat on which they were travelling capsized on Lake Victoria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident that happened at around 4am saw a boat carrying between 20 and 30 people capsize.

Reports indicated that four passengers on the boat have been rescued and so far, five bodies have been retrieved from the waters of Lake Victoria.

The boat was transporting people from Bukasa Island to Kasenyi landing site in Entebbe.

More details will be provided as they come in

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.