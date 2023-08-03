Uganda: 20 Confirmed Dead in Lake Victoria Boat Accident

2 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Twenty(20) people have been confirmed dead after a boat they were traveling in capsized in Lake Victoria on Wednesday morning.

The boat is said to have been traveling from Lwanabatya landing site in Kalangala district heading to Kasenyi landing site in Entebbe when it failed to negotiate heavy winds on the lake in the night and capsized .

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said the boat was carrying 34 people when it capsized.

"The incident happened at 5am. So far 20, people have been confirmed dead, and nine rescued. The boat was carrying bags of charcoal, fresh foods, silver fish among others. The cause of accident is attributed to overloading and bad weather,"Onyango said.

He noted that rescue efforts are still underway with teams from Police Marines, UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit and local community on the waters are trying to locate the missing people.

"We appeal to members of the public who travel on waters to always wear life jackets and not to over load their vessels .We will keep you updated."

