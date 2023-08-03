Kenya: Orengo Says Finance Act Implementation Should Be Halted Before Reconciliatory Talks

Siaya — Siaya Governor James Orengo has welcomed the idea of reconciliatory talks between the government and the opposition but on condition that the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 is stopped.

Orengo said that the Finance Act 2023 must be be brought down by President William Ruto as a matter of urgency if any meaningful truce is to be pursued.

"Let people talk but the condition for any meaningful negotiation is that the Finance Act, 2023 in its entirety must be repealed," Orengo said.

Another condition, he declared, is the unconditional release of all protesters who were arrested and arraigned in court by police during the anti-government protests that occured over the last three weeks.

Failure to heed to the two demands, Orengo said, the opposition will not relent until when "the people of Kenya who are demonstrating for a just course" shall be content that there is a government that is responsive to the needs of the populace in place.

Orengo said the government can not run away from discussing the high cost of living with the Opposition.

"The cost of living must be addressed in the talks which will be spearheaded by a 10-member committee that entails Kenya Kwanza and Azimio representatives," said Orengo.

Orengo noted that talks will only take place after the cost of living has come down.

"Raila should not accept to leave out cost of living in the talks," he said.

Orengo spoke on Wednesday during the official opening of a Sh. 18.8 million modern market in Siaya County.

The governor also demanded that the government compensates families of victims who were shot during anti-government protests.

He further noted that the ongoing process of recruiting new Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners should stop until the talks are completed.

Both factions have named their representatives for the dialogue talk, which is set to be spearheaded by former Nigeria President Olusegu

Azimio has named Kalonzo Musyoka, Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Okon'go Omogeni and Amina Mnyazi as its representatives in the talks.

On the other hand, Kimani Ichung'wah will lead Kenya Kwanza's team which will also include Araon Cheruiyot, Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar and Catherine Wambilianga.