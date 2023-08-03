Uganda: Electoral Commission Launches Roadmap for 2026 General Election, Cautions Parties

The Electoral Commission(EC) has launched the roadmap for the 2026 general elections, as well as the strategic plan for 2022/2023-2026/2027.

The Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi , explained that the objective of these plans is to improve operational efficiency, stakeholder awareness, and participation, building upon the positive reforms and innovations from the last general elections

Additionally, the plans aim to enhance organisational and staff capacity planning.

The launch of the plans took place at Hotel Africana in Kampala, with Byabakama emphasising that they were the result of extensive research and stakeholder consultation.

The commission conducted post-election evaluation workshops across the country following the 2020/2021 general election, where various stakeholders provided their honest assessments about the electoral process and its conduct.

However, Byabakama cautioned political parties and organisations that the release of these plans does not mean that the country should engage in a frenzy of campaign-related activities.

He reminded them that campaigns must follow a program approved and regulated by the commission, and urged parties to pursue peaceful co-existence before, during, and after the electoral process.

Byabakama also expressed gratitude towards the people of Uganda for their support during the 2020/2021 general election, which took place amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that the Electoral Commission's mandate is to ensure regular, free, and fair elections and referenda as specified in the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

To fulfill this mandate, various activities must be conducted within specific timelines for proper planning, management, and organization of elections.

The objectives of the strategic plan include enhancing citizen participation, strengthening stakeholder collaboration and engagement, delivering free and fair elections and referenda, improving information sharing, public trust, and confidence in the electoral process, and strengthening the capacity of the Electoral Commission.

The plan also includes specific goals, activities, budget estimates, and time frames to guide the preparations for the 2025/2026 General Elections.

To ensure a smooth election process, Byabakama stressed the need for timely amendment/enactment of electoral laws by the government and approval for the creation of new administrative units.

He thanked the government and development partners for funding the Electoral Commission and urged the government to continue providing adequate funding in a timely manner.

The strategic plan and roadmap launched by the electoral commission signify an important step towards enhancing Uganda's electoral process.

These plans are focused on improving operational efficiency, stakeholder awareness, and participation to ensure a smooth democratic process.

It is now crucial for all stakeholders to start planning and working towards the goals outlined in the roadmap.