Uganda: Refugees in Tororo Struggle for Survival as Transfer to Camps Delays

The influx of Congolese refugees into Tororo, seeking admission to resettlement camps, has continued to grow, leaving them stranded and in search of odd jobs to survive.

Since July 20, when 128 refugees first arrived, the number has now increased to 223. The few available facilities are stretched beyond capacity, forcing many to spend the night on verandas and surrounding trees.

Juliet Ayo, a human rights activist, expressed concern about the plight of the refugees and the challenges they face.

"The refugees are surviving on meagre meals, with some managing porridge on good days, while others are resorting to cassava leaves for sustenance," she stated.

With the overwhelming numbers, the few well-wishers who were supporting the refugees have been unable to keep up, resulting in a scarcity of food.

As a result, many refugees have turned to casual labor, such as working in people's gardens for a fee, in order to buy food.

Fidas Nandwami, one of the refugees, shared her struggles, saying, "We are left with no choice but to find ways to survive. Some of us are strong enough to engage in labour and earn a little money to buy food."

District authorities are growing increasingly concerned about the situation, as the lack of proper sustenance may lead to dire consequences.

"If the situation is not addressed promptly, we fear that we may start registering deaths among the refugees," stated John Okea, the District Chairperson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Congo-Kinshasa Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nixon Owole, the Resident District Commissioner of Tororo, said that communication has been sent to relevant authorities, and they are now awaiting a response.

The refugees arriving in Tororo are part of a larger group of over 1,600 refugees who had left the country for Kenya due to alleged reductions in food ratios at the resettlement camps in Uganda.

While a sizable number of these refugees were recently readmitted back to the respective camps, some were left behind, leading to their current plight.

As the situation remains critical, the refugees in Tororo await urgent action from the authorities to provide adequate facilities and support, ensuring their survival and well-being.

The humanitarian crisis calls for swift intervention to prevent further suffering and potential loss of life among the vulnerable refugees.

Additional reporting by David Ijjo