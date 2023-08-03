Kenya: Worldcoin Committed to Addressing Security, Safety Concerns After Suspension

Nairobi — Worldcoin has said that it is ready to engage with Kenya's regulatory bodies to address some of the security and safety concerns raised.

Since it entered the country last Monday, the platform has attracted criticism for collecting critical information from members of the public without adhering to law and order.

"Additionally, the project is committed to adhering to all relevant regulations set forth by Kenyan authorities, ensuring a safe and compliant ecosystem," Worldcoin said in a statement.

"In line with Kenyan laws and regulations, Worldcoin ensures full compliance and transparency in all its activities within the country," it added.

"The project is committed to fostering a constructive dialogue with local stakeholders, including the government and relevant authorities, to ensure a smooth and mutually beneficial partnership."

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner's (ODPC's) preliminary review also raised serious concerns about the tech firm.

In a statement, CA and ODPC listed some of the concerns, such as a lack of clarity on the security and storage of the collected sensitive data (facial recognition and iris scans).

Obtaining consumer data in return for a monetary reward that borders on inducement and creates uncertainty regarding consumer protection in cryptocurrency and related ICT services, among other pertinent issues, were cited as some of the reasons.

Worldcoin, which rolled into the country on Monday last week, collects iris data using an Orb scanner before issuing users with tokens once they are proven not to be robots.

Tokens can then be transferred to cryptocurrencies, allowing users to either cash out through agents or sell them.

Yesterday, the Government suspended its operations in the country, citing data infringement concerns.

"TFH has paused World ID verifications in Kenya as we continue to work with local regulators to address their questions. We apologize to everyone in Kenya for the delay," One of its founder Alex Blania said on his social media channel.

"World ID is built for privacy. We look forward to resuming operations, while continuing global rollout."