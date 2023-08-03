Somalia: Somali Journalist Wins Australia/National Union of Somali Journalists'photo Prize

Somali female journalist, Nura Abdi Iman Moge, has won a Somali photojournalism prize - an initiative of the Australian High Commission in Kenya and the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ).

As part of its mandate of protecting freedom of expression and advancing professional excellence of journalists in Somalia, NUSOJ conducted the first ever workshop dedicated to photojournalism in Somalia early this year, in partnership with the Australian High Commission in Kenya.

In May, eleven journalists travelled across Somalia to Mogadishu to receive technical training as well as learning from three experienced mentors, including internationally recognised and award-winning Australian photographer, Adam Ferguson; Somali filmmaker and photographer (Al-Jazeera, BBC, Channel 4, and Somali TV), Said Fadhaye; and Somali journalist (The Age - Australia), Najma Sambul.

Following the training, participants were invited to submit photos to be considered for the photo prize, with the winning photograph selected by the mentors.

Quote attributable to photojournalist, Nura Abdi Iman Moge:

"The photo selected shows the resilience of my people, and the way we carry on living our lives despite the destruction and challenges that surround us. That is the job of a photojournalist - to take pictures that convey a powerful message."

Quote attributable to the Australian High Commissioner to Kenya, Luke Williams:

"Australia strongly endorses freedom of expression, including media freedom and the safety of journalists. We were pleased to partner with the National Union of Somali Journalists, to help equip journalists with more knowledge and technical expertise so that they can continue to tell their important stories to the world.

"We are pleased to award Nura Abdi Iman Moge with this special prize, and we congratulate all of the photojournalists who entered the prize - the quality of photography was exceptional."

Quote attributable to the Secretary General, NUSOJ, Omar Faruk Osman:

"Photography is an important and powerful medium to tell untellable, revealing stories, and the independent practice of journalism in Somalia is thriving despite unparalleled risks faced by journalists every day. Our partnership with the Australian High Commission is helping nurture the next generation of Somali journalists."