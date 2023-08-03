Uganda: GOtv Introduces New Package for Soccer Fans

Kampala — GOtv has announced the introduction of GOtv Supa+, a tailored package that will see die-hard fans watch their loved players as the 2023/24 premier league season kick-off on Aug.12.

In a media release, company executives said, subscribers have a superb opportunity to connect, subscribe and upgrade to catch the best of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Arsenal's new midfield sensation Declan Rice and Manchester United's striker Marcus Rashford as they go head-to-head for top honours in the most watched league in the world.

With access to over 70 channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action and indulge in a variety of sports on dedicated channels.

GOtv Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood. Subscribers get to enjoy entertaining stories on channels like M-Net Movies, Studio Universal, and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming.

The Head of PR and Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Uganda, Rinaldi Jamugisa said, "Dive into your favorite shows on E! Entertainment, indulge in animated adventures on Cartoon Network, and explore the wonders of our planet with National Geographic."

He added: "We listened to our customers and have curated a package that brings them the latest sporting spectacles and a diverse range of content for the whole family to enjoy. It's all about making viewing experiences more enjoyable and providing excellent value for money, ensuring that GOtv remains Africa's most loved storyteller."

Lois Kwikiriza, the Head of Marketing, at MultiChoice Uganda, said, "As Uganda's most loved storyteller, GOtv remains committed to our core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content."