Rwanda: Juno Kizigenza Talks Afrobasket Performance, Europe Tour

Rwanda's fast-rising Afro-fusion musician Juno Kizigenza who headlined Rwanda vs Uganda Women's Afrobasket quarterfinal halftime show on Wednesday evening said that it's always a pleasure to meet and perform in front of many people and encouraged Rwandan girls to get far in the ongoing continental tournament.

Rwanda qualified for the semifinals of the FIBA after beating Uganda 66-61 in a tense quarterfinal clash held at BK Arena.

"I was having a good time performing, it is always good for me to meet my purpose of making people happy and I did it," Kizigenza told The New Times.

The 'Yaraje' album singer hailed the Rwandan team for their performance.

"I watched their previous game against Angola and even if they lost they did their best and they are all good, I think they will get far in the tournament, maybe to finals or win the trophy," The 'Igitangaza' hit maker said.

Talking about his upcoming Europe tour and rumored reunion with his former girlfriend and 'Away' hit collaborator Ariel Wayz, Kizigenza refuted speculations and shared that the two musicians' relationship is business related.

"Are you even sure we've been together? he laughed. We have already announced the dates and some cities where we will perform and we're going there for work to earn some money and nothing else."

Dubbed "Home Away From Home", Juno Kizigenza and Ariel Wayz's tour will kick off in Hamburg, Germany, and make its final stop in Paris, France.

Other cities to witness the tour include Hannover (Germany), Oslo (Norway), Birmingham (England), Upsala (Sweden), Brussels (Belgium), Turin (Italy) and Warsaw (Poland).