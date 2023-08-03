Rwanda/Uganda: Imanizabayo Completes Kampala Queens Move

Rwanda international Florence Imanizabayo has completed her move to Ugandan women's league champions Kampala Queens on a one-year deal.

The prolific striker travelled to Kampala on Tuesday, August 1, to finalize the deal with the club before putting pen to paper the following day as she hopes to the club perform well in the 2023/24 CAF Women's Champions League.

"I am excited to start this new chapter of my career. I have always dreamed of playing in the best and competitive leagues and I think I am taking the right steps forward," Imanizabayo told Times Sport on Thursday after signing for the club.

"Kampala Queens is a big club in Uganda, we are playing in the CAF Women Champions League, so I am here to work hard with teammates to help the club that trusts me reach its targets," he added.

She is expected to boost the club's attacking force alongside Fazila Ikwaput ahead of the new season.

Imanizabayo, 25, has been at the centre of media attention thanks to her free scoring form last season where she scored 60 goals in 26 games in all competitions, including 44 league goals and an additional 16 goals in the Peace Cup. She finished as the top scorer in both competitions.

The former Kamonyi WFC number 9 attacker joined Rayon Sports in 2022 from AS Kigali which she played for nine seasons since 2013, winning five league titles and six Peace Cups with the club.

She also previously played for Kamonyi WFC.