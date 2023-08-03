Rwandan Women Shaping Country's Green Growth Agenda

Under the country's 2050 vision, Rwanda has committed to become a carbon-neutral and climate-resilient economy by the middle of the century. In June, the country unveiled an updated Green Growth and Climate Resilience National Strategy (GGCRS) aimed at achieving this ambitious goal.

Rwanda has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 38 percent by 2030.

The New Times highlights the top Rwandan women, both in public and private institutions, who are driving Rwanda's position as a green and clean country and advancing the green growth agenda on international platforms.

Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya

Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya has been serving as Rwanda's Minister of Environment since November 2019. She has an extensive background in various roles, including serving as Rwanda's ambassador in Russia and as the rector of Kigali Institute of Science and Technology.

Mujawamariya is a PhD holder in Physical-Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology-IIT Roorkee.

Her passion for environment conservation plays a pivotal role in Rwanda's socio-economic transformation, notably leading to the banning of single-use plastic bags.

Teddy Mpinganzima Mugabo

As the CEO of Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA), Teddy Mpinganzima Mugabo plays a strategic role in mobilizing financial resources to drive Rwanda's green growth. FONERWA serves as the country's channel for environment and climate change finance, supporting various entities, including businesses, civil society, and research institutions.

Mugabo's expertise in climate change and over eight years of experience in the sector have resulted in the funding of 46 green projects and the creation of 176,188 green jobs.

So far, the fund has mobilized $247 million and funded 46 green projects creating 176,188 Green jobs.

Juliet Kabera

Juliet Kabera, the Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), has been instrumental in enforcing crucial environmental laws, such as the ban on plastic bags.

Prior to her appointment, she held the position of Director General of Environment and Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment.

She began her career as an Environment Management Officer, at a time when Rwanda was developing much of its forward-looking environmental institutions and policies and enforcement of different laws such as the 2008 law banning plastic bags in Rwanda and the 2019 law banning single use plastics.

Kabera served as the Chair of the Executive Committee of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol in the year 2019/2020.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in Biochemistry from Makerere University Kampala, in March 2002, and in June 2020 she got a Masters in Conservation from the African Leadership University.

Her leadership and commitment have contributed to Rwanda's efforts in combating climate change and promoting sustainable environmental management.

Coletha Ruhamya

Formerly the Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and Minister of State for Energy and Water at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Coletha Ruhamya currently serves as the Deputy Executive Secretary of Lake Victoria Basin Commission.

Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), where she is currently working, is a specialized Institution of the East African Community (EAC) established by the EAC Partner States through a negotiated Protocol for Sustainable Development of Lake Victoria Basin.

The broad mandate of LVBC is to promote, facilitate and coordinate activities of different actors towards sustainable development and Management of natural resources of Lake Victoria.

Her work involves financing environment protection projects in Rwanda, contributing to the sustainable development and management of natural resources in the region.

Eliane Ubalijoro

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), Eliane Ubalijoro oversees research on pressing challenges of forest and landscape management globally.

Ubalijoro served as Professor of Practice for public-private sector partnerships at Canada-based McGill University's Institute for the Study of International Development.

Her expertise in innovation, gender, and sustainable development drives the organization's efforts to address environmental issues around the world.

Grace Ineza

Grace Ineza Umuhoza, a passionate eco-feminist in the climate change and environment protection sector, is the founder of The Green Protector--a Rwandan NGO dedicated to increasing youth participation in environmental protection. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Water and Environment Engineering from the University of Rwanda.

Her work includes advocating for climate compensation for developing countries affected by climate change, and she actively empowers young people, especially from the global South, to lead change at the local level.

Grace was also a member of Rwanda's negotiating team at 27th climate change conference in Egypt COP27 calling for a climate compensation fund for developing countries affected by climate change.

Francine Munyaneza

Francine Munyaneza is the founder of MUNYAX ECO, a company that provides clean and affordable energy (solar) while promoting women-led solutions. At least 50 percent of MUNYAX ECO staff are women.

Through her efforts, thousands of people in East Africa have gained access to energy, with women comprising 60 percent of the beneficiaries.

Her recognition in Africa's Business Heroes Competition in 2022 underscores her commitment to expanding the impact of MUNYAX ECO across the continent.

Aloysie Imanishimwe

As a lecturer at the College of Sciences and Technology, University of Rwanda, Aloysie Imanishimwe is making her mark in ecology, natural resources management, biodiversity conservation, and climate change adaptation.

Her work with the Center of Excellence in Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management is focused on restoring 20 degraded indigenous tree species in Rwanda.