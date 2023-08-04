South Africa: Western Cape Seeks State of Disaster Due to Flood Damages - South African News Briefs - August 4, 2023

Contractors are waiting for the water to subside. A tractor stands stranded. Citrusdal residents have been isolated in their town after heavy flooding cut off access to the Cederberg town. Some residents are stranded outside with no way to return to their homes.

Western Cape Seeks State of Disaster Due to Flood Damages

The Western Cape government plans to seek a provincial state of disaster declaration from the National Disaster Management Centre following severe flooding in June, causing estimated unfunded damages exceeding R700 million, reports News24. The flood's impact was particularly devastating for the agricultural sector, with damages amounting to R500 million, leading the Department of Agriculture to reprioritize R18.6 million for assistance. Provincial and municipal infrastructure also suffered damages, amounting to R181 million and R21.5 million, respectively, with R4.6 million reallocated for immediate repairs. The declaration aims to secure funding support from the national government to aid in economic recovery and reconstruction, with a focus on planning resilient infrastructure in the face of future climate change impacts.

Investigation into Alleged Arms Smuggling on Russian Cargo Vessel Nears Completion

The Presidency announced that a report on the docking of the Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, in South African waters will be completed by the end of Friday, reports EWN. The investigation was initiated in response to allegations of secret arms loading onto the ship while it was docked in Simon's Town harbour in December 2022. The report will be given to President Cyril Ramaphosa once his schedule permits. Some political parties are outraged that the report will be kept classified, but the spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, stated that consideration will be given to what information can be made public after the president has reviewed the contents. Magwenya also refused to disclose details about the witnesses or evidence provided during the investigation.

Presidency Concerned About Illegal Mining and Violence

The Presidency has expressed concern over illegal mining and the violence associated with it, reports eNCA. Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that they are pleased with the progress made by the police in addressing the issue. Communities living in illegal mining areas report being terrorized by individuals known as "zama zamas." The concerns are not only about illegal mining but also the violence that often accompanies these activities, resulting in loss of life. The police have made significant progress in tackling the problem, with close to 1,199 illegal miners arrested between April of the previous year and March of the current year. Moreover, they have seized a substantial amount of ammunition, vehicles, and tools used in illegal mining. The Presidency remains optimistic that the police will continue their efforts in addressing this matter.

