Uganda: Kakwenza Petitions EU to Impose Visa Bans on Govt Officials Over Rights Abuse

Award-winning author, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has petitioned theEuropean Union delegation in Uganda asking that visa bans be imposed on some government officials over their role in the abuse of human rights for Ugandans.

In his petition which he says needs urgency, Kakwenza says he is driven by deep concern regarding the "apparent failure of the 27 member states of the European Union to effectively enforce the union's policy on human rights and corruption" in Uganda.

"The European Union bears a moral obligation to uphold and defend the rights of the oppressed, especially when such rights are brutally violated by a government it supports. Recent reports have shed light on alarming homophobia by certain influential individuals like the Speaker of parliament, deputy speaker and several others who openly spewed homophobic comments in the media and aggressively or undemocratically championed the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023. This abhorrent behavior, and subsequent legislation flagrantly disregards the universal principles that the European Union staunchly upholds and seeks to protect. Such a draconian law infringes upon the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community, forcing many to seek refuge in Europe and other countries," Kakwenza says.

He says that despite these abuses of human rights, European Union member states have not yet taken decisive actions such as imposing visa restriction against those responsible for orchestrating the violations.

"Several high-ranking officials, who bear direct responsibility for the violation of the principles the European Union stands for, continue to traverse the land of freedom- Europe - without any impediment. They exploit diplomatic tours or engagements to do so, which is regrettable. Security officers who directly and indirectly torture Ugandans, and the magistrates and judges who fail to use their offices to protect victims of human rights abuses in accordance with the domestic and universal law, are not forgotten in this concern."

Visa bans

He asks the European Union that the individuals responsible for human rights abuses in Uganda should not be allowed to enjoy liberties and freedoms that Europe offers while they deny these very rights to the citizens of Uganda.

"It is essential that the European Union demonstrates its unwavering commitment to justice and human rights by imposing visa bans on these human rights violators and thieves, thereby conveying an unequivocal message that their actions will not be condoned or tolerated."

The critical writer says that he seeks concrete actions from the European Unon in holding these officials accountable for abusing their positions and obstructing justice.

"By adopting resolute measures against those who trample upon human rights, the European Union can exhibit its dedication to upholding its core values and fostering a world where justice and equity reign supreme."

"Let me reiterate that safeguarding human rights must never be compromised, even amidst complex geopolitical dynamics. By taking a firm and principled stand, the European Union can profoundly impact the lives of countless Ugandans, offering hope for a future where fundamental rights are respected and protected."

The petition has been copied to the European Parliament, European Extern Action Service, European Council and the European Commission.

Emmanuel Gyezaho, the press adviser at the European Union in Uganda confirmed receipt of the petition.

"I can confirm we received the petition, and we will respond," Gyezaho told the Nile Post on Thursday evening.