Kenyan Athletes Arrive in Trinidad and Tobago for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

Nairobi — The first batch of Team Kenya's representation at the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games arrived in Trinidad and Tobago where the competitions will take place.

Thirty-eight athletes with represent Kenya in seven sports disciplines at the Youth club games

The teams have had a two-week residential training camp with Cycling, girls rugby, para athletics and athletics based at Kasarani Stadium while beach volleyball, triathlon and swimming were based in Kilifi

Cycling will be based in Trinidad and will go right into it in the individual time trial with Daniel Kiptala and Billy graham taking the stage August 5 after which they will take a day off and come back on Monday August 7 for the road race with medal ceremony for each of the two events happening at the end of the competition days respectively.

"I am happy to finally be here for the competitions, the flight was good, and we are here two days early which is enough to get used to the weather and the general environment before we get to compete," Kiptala said.

Team Kenya CEO Camilyne Oyuayo is optimistic that the team will do well owing to the preparations they have had for the games despite making their debut on the international stage.

"We hope that they will be able to hoist our flag with honor and pride because we have seen them practice and will make progress if not win medals, which the overall goal." said Oywayo

Triathlon, rugby and Beach volleyball competitions will be held in Tobago while cycling, athletics, para-athletics and swimming will ply their trade in Trinidad

The opening ceremony Will take place in Trinidad August 4 while the closing ceremony will be in Tobago.