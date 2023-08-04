Kenya: Ministry of Health Rolls Out Nationwide Cholera Vaccination Campaign to Tackle Outbreak

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign targeting eight counties mapped as high risk areas.

Speaking during a media and stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muriuki, said the drive which kicked off on Thursday will focus on Suba South in Homa Bay, Kajiado East (Kajiado), Moyale (Marsabit), Kamukunji and Embakasi Central in Nairobi, Wajir North (Wajir), Mandera East in Mandera, Machakos and Garissa.

"As of 18th July 2023, the country has reported a staggering 11,181 cholera cases and 196 fatalities in 26 counties. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.7 per cent, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the critical need for prompt action," she said.

"Building on this progress, the International Coordinating Group (ICG) has provided the Ministry of Health with 1,533,199 doses of the Oral Cholera Vaccine for the upcoming campaign. Set to commence on 3rd August 2023."

Muriuki emphasized the urgency of intervention as the cholera situation continues to escalate.

She also emphasized on the importance of additional preventive and promotive interventions to complement vaccination efforts.

"The Ministry of Health has strengthened coordination activities, water, sanitation, and hygiene efforts, risk communication networks, community engagement, patient case management, and laboratory confirmation of cases in collaboration with county governments, line ministries, and partners," she said.

The Principal Secretary called upon all citizens to actively participate in the fight against cholera by adhering to essential public health measures and supporting the vaccination campaign.

Muriuki termed the announcement as a significant step forward in the battle against cholera, with hopes of curbing the outbreak and creating a safer and healthier future for all Kenyans.