South Africa: Netball World Cup - Priced Out and Iced Out

South Africa hosts its first Netball World Cup, but it's no smooth sail. Expensive tickets and court diversity debates have stolen the spotlight.

Spar Proteas' lineup sparks discussions on race representation. Notable players like Bongiwe Msomi and Khanyisa Chawane are in, yet deputy sports minister Nocawe Mafu worries about court time equality.

"I understand what South Africans are saying and if you look at the total number of the players that are here with the team, I am happy. But if you look at numbers at a particular time on the court, there could be some concern," Mafu said.

"This is a conversation that must be ongoing in the country; it is a conversation that all of us must be concerned about. I am not saying you shouldn't be asking these questions. It is an important conversation so we mustn't drop the ball around issues of transformation."

Diversity isn't the only issue that has stopped many from enjoying the international showpiece, with many complaining about the price of tickets. The sold-out final's ticket prices currently range from R500 to R2,500.

Tournament director Priscilla Masisi has defended the pricey tickets. Revenue, she says, keeps the game sustainable. But Mafu argues high prices are due to international standards.

"We must acknowledge that tickets are expensive, but at the same time we must also acknowledge that this is the World Cup and the decisions around pricing didn't lie with this organising committee alone.

"It was the decision of the world body because that's how they do tickets. I know that they tried to lobby for prices to go down, but these are international standards. So there was little that could have been done around that, and I know this because I raised it with them."