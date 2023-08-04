Zimbabwe: Arts and Crafts Sector Exports Decline By U.S.$5,1 Million

THE local arts and crafts sector has suffered a US$5,1 million decline amid calls to sustain the witnessed brief recoveries for sustained growth, trade promotion agency ZimTrade has revealed.

Data released by the agency shows that Zimbabwe's exports from the arts and crafts sector fell from US$10.4 million in 2019 to US$5.3 million in 2020 on the back of Covid19.

During the same time, the global import value of works of art, collectors' pieces, and antiques dropped from US$30, 82 million to US$19, and 18 million.

However, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) data shows that exports from the sector recorded an increase of 56,6% between January to December 2021, to US$8 million, from US$5.2 million recorded during the same period in 2020.

"Looking at the current trade structure, there have been improvements for Zimbabwean artists thanks to an array of programs that have been implemented.

"To address the trade gap and ensure continued visibility of Zimbabwean products in international markets. ZimTrade has been implementing deliberate export promotion programs targeted at the arts and crafts industry since the onset of the pandemic," said Zimtrade.

Through the new approach, key international buyers were facilitated to visit and engage with local crafters in Zimbabwe.

ZimTrade developed Shop@Zim, an online platform designed to make it easy for buyers across the world to connect with local artists.

These activities, coupled with programmes implemented by other partners paid off.

To ensure continued export growth and improved visibility in international markets, local artists need to take up space and engage in online platforms specific to the sector.

"With the increase of online trade, registering on online trade platforms has been a necessary strategy to increase visibility and sales. Examples of good online platforms include Etsy, Amazon, and Kitoko London, among others.

"These platforms accommodate art and crafts according to how they would fit in the different markets and also depending on how they will reach the final destination (logistics)," the trade promotion agency urged.