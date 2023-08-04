Rwanda: Mugiraneza to Be Appointed Musanze Assistant Coach

Just a few days after calling time from professional football as a player, Jean Baptiste 'Miggy' Mugiraneza is likely to begin the new season on the touchline after reaching an agreement to become Musanze FC assistant coach.

Mugiraneza announced his retirement from professional football on Monday, July 31, at the age of 37, bringing his 20-year career span to an end.

He is now looking forward to switching to a coaching career and Musanze could be his starting point after agreeing to become the club assistant coach.

"I am looking forward to my new journey of coaching. I will join Musanze as assistant coach and we have agreed everything with the club, they are waiting for me to sign a contract," Mugiraneza told Times Sport.

Kiyovu and Interforce were also interested in Miggy's services but Musanze won the race to have him in their coaching staff led by club head coach Sosthène Habimana.

A forced retirement

Arguably Rwanda's best midfielder ever, Mugiraneza said he could have played for few more seasons only for his knee injury to force him into an unprecedented retirement.

"I had a knock last season in my right knee, so I tried to push but I cannot continue to force my body," the veteran told Times Sport.

"I have decided that it is time for me to retire, I have quit for good and I think I have done my best wherever I played. But after this injury, I am not able to continue to play anymore," he added.

One of the most decorated midfielders of his generation, Mugiraneza won everything that was there to play for in Rwandan football following his successful time at APR FC with whom he won six league titles, two Cecafa Kagame Cup titles and five Peace Cup titles.

He later moved to Tanzania where he had spells with Azam FC with whom they won CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2015. He also won the double with Gor Mahia after helping the club win the Kenya Premier League title and Super Cup both in 2017.

He also played for KMC before returning to enjoy his last days of his career with Police FC during the 2022/23 season.