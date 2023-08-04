South Africa: Spar Proteas World Cup Title Hopes Dashed

Hosts South Africa missed out on a semi-final spot at the 2023 Netball World Cup following a narrow 52-50 win over Uganda in a Pool G preliminaries stage 2 match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre match on Thursday.

The SPAR Proteas needed to win by a margin of at least 64 goals to qualify for the semis after New Zealand lost 48-59 to Jamaica earlier in the day.

After a promising start to the match, South Africa endured a difficult final quarter to surrender what looked like a healthy lead as Uganda threatened to snatch away victory.

The result saw the hosts finishing third in Pool G and they will meet either Tonga or Malawi in

Friday's play-off.

For players chasing a big scoreline, it was a conservative and slow start by Norma Plummer's side although they picked up midway through the first quarter.

While they maintained a solid defence set-up, keeping the line and the Ugandans high up, the SPAR Proteas enjoyed the connection between Ine-Mari Venter and Nichole Taljaard.

A 16-11 lead in the first quarter got them kicking and in the second one, they continued limiting the Ugandans from getting into the goal third.

Goalkeeper Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius and Shadine van der Merwe seemed to have a plan for Uganda goal-shooter Mary Cholhok who usually uses her height of 2.01m to her advantage.

After a dominant display, the SPAR Proteas were 33-19 by the halfway mark with Maweni managing two interceptions and one deflection in that period.

But the She Cranes enjoyed a strong start to the third quarter, opening with three consecutive goals.

They seized the game to erode what was a 14-goal lead by the hosts to pull back and have just five goals separate the two sides by the end of the third quarter.

It was a worrying performance by South Africa whose now-loosened defence gave away the comfortable lead they had enjoyed.

The SPAR Proteas' collapse continued and at one time in the final quarter, the East Africans levelled up as they threatened to steal away the game.

It was a nail-biting end to the contest as Plummer's ladies were battling for dear life, undone by committing a series of errors, and held on for the slim victory.

Pictured above: SPAR Proteas taking on Uganda

Image source: Netball South Africa