South Africa: Banyana's Fairytale Continues

Banyana qualified for the knockout stages for the first time ever on Wednesday morning as the chance of further glory beckons on Sunday.

While they are going into their next game on Sunday as the underdogs, Banyana has every chance to cause another upset.

On paper, Banyana stood no chance of getting this far, having not won a single World Cup fixture in the past.

But now with an entire nation and perhaps the entire African continent behind them, Banyana are one win away from the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands will be confident they can get the better of the African champions after putting seven goals past Vietnam in their final group-stage fixture.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Netherlands are undefeated so far and even managed a draw against favourites America.

Banyana Banyana can count on the support of the nation when their fixture kicks off on Sunday at 4am.

The action will be live on DStv channels 201 and 203.

The Spar Proteas have been successful thus far and will need to get through their semi-final matchup if they are to stand a chance of winning the title on Sunday at 6pm.

The semi-finals are set for centre stage on Saturday at 11 am and 4 pm before the final on Sunday.

There will be several placement fixtures in between the major fixtures.

The semi-finals and final will be shown live on DStv channel 201.

Of course, the big match for South Africans is the controversial match-up between the

Springboks and Los Pumas in Buenos Aires. The South African team selection has come in for some serious criticism from experts and barroom coaches alike as one of the weakest combinations yet.

Does it mean that Rassie and Co are throwing the match? Well, maybe, but you're never going to see a player in the green and gold jersey giving less than his best.

In addition, you will not want to miss Scotland versus France or the Wales versus England match.

And if you want more, you can catch Ireland versus Italy later on Saturday night, although that match overlaps with the Springboks game - but you can get your weary fingers to hop channels deep into the night.

All matches are on Saturday.

New Zealand vs Australia on DStv channel 211 at 4.35 am.

Scotland vs France on DStv channel 211 at 16.05 pm.

Wales vs England on DStv channel 211 at 6.20 pm.

Ireland vs Italy on DStv channel 207 at 8.50 pm.

Argentina vs South Africa on DStv channel 201 at 9 pm.