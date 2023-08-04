Zimbabwe: Galileo Resources Drills Hint on Lithium at Kamativi

UK-based opportunity-driven company, Galileo Resources Plc has reported discovering key lithium sources after recent drills at Kamativi in Zimbabwe.

In a recent update, the top miner said the discoveries were found over substantial widths in the first two holes with the longest running zone stretching from 28.3 meters (m) to 46.3m in hole KSDD001.

The firm said analysis would be needed to determine quantities of the metal but maintained the preliminary core analysis was indicative of lithium-bearing LCT pegmatites.

Galileo chairman and CEO, Collin Bird expressed pleasure over the recent discoveries.

"We are pleased with the thickness of the pegmatite intersections and are highly encouraged by the low potassium/rubidium ratios, which academia and past practice show to be often strongly indicative of lithium presence.

"We are preparing to dispatch some of the core to get an early indication of lithium content," he said.

Galileo has a current interest of 29% in the two Projects (collectively known as the Sinamatella licenses), held through its interest in BC Ventures, along with an option to earn an additional 51% interest through spending a combined total of US$1.5 million on

It is also working on the Kamativi Lithium Project which comprises EPO 1782, covering 520km2, and lies on the Kamativi Belt directly adjacent to, and along strike from the historic Kamativi tin-tantalum mine which operated from 1936 to 1994.

The company believes that little exploration has been carried out on the license area in the past 25+ years on the back of good historical data available to advance exploration for lithium.

The license area encloses extensions and splays of the Kamativi Tin Mine host unit, including mapped pegmatites, and it has been reported that there are old tin-fluorite workings within the Sinamatella property.