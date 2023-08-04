South Africa: King Misuzulu Can't Visit Buthelezi in Hospital

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is being stopped from visiting his traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in hospital because there could be dead people nearby.

The king's spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, said cultural rules prohibit him from visiting any place where there could be dead people - such as a hospital.

"In the hospital, there are many people who are dead. This might not be in the ward where his traditional prime minister is being treated but generally, there are dead people in hospitals," said Prince Afrika.

"So the king can't go to a place where there are dead people. During the floods that killed many people in KZN, the king couldn't go there to pay a visit to the victims because of that reason," he said.

As a result, the king relies on constant communication from Buthelezi's spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, to receive updates on his state of health in hospital.

The king also can't make phone calls to the hospital. He is only communicating through his spokesperson, and has not been able to call Buthelezi to check on his health.

Before their relationship soured in February this year over the appointment of the Ingonyama Trust board chairperson, Misuzulu and Buthelezi used to communicate with each other on various matters.

Meanwhile, the Buthelezi family has briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa about his health.

"President Ramaphosa has communicated with the Buthelezi family, who have briefed him about Prince Buthelezi's health condition.

"The President has expressed his well wishes and conveyed that his heartfelt prayers are with Prince Buthelezi and the family," the Presidency said.