South Africa: Glory and Grit As 2023/24 PSL Season Kicks Off

Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United get the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season underway when they clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

The wait is finally over for the start of the new term as the Brazilians take on the 2023 Nedbank Cup finalists.

Sundowns are bidding to defend the PSL title and claima record-extending seventh straight league crown.

After a busy pre-season highlighted by a training camp in the Netherlands, Masandawana will be pushing to kick-start their title defence on a bright note.

They come up against a Sekhukhune side that laid low in pre-season and keeps them guessing on what to expect.

Making Friday's encounter tricky for Sundowns is that they come up against a team that finished last season on a high after spending the better part of the term fighting against relegation.

"When you are facing a team that finished in the top-eight, facing a team that went into the final of the domestic cup [Nedbank Cup], we can only assume that we are facing a team that is on a trajectory," said former Sundowns captain Teko Modise.

"If they are happy, they can see potential in the team that they have which means we are facing a team that potentially tries to fight hard."

Sekhukhune signed defender Jamie Webber from SuperSport United, goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner from Maritzburg United and former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Siphesihle Mkhize.

While Babina Noko were not too active on the transfer market as compared to Masandawana who maintained their tradition of big signings, another former Sundowns captain, Hlompho Kekana, insists it will not be easy.

"It's going to be a difficult match for the two teams that are going to play the first match of the season because everybody will be watching," Kekana said.

"Players know at the back of their minds that this is a match we cannot mess up because it will lead you to the rest of the season."

Besides domestic duties, both Sundowns and Sekhukhune will be participating in continental competitions this season.

Pictured above: Mamelodi Sundowns training ahead of the Sekhukhune match

Image source: Mamelodi Sundowns