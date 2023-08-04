Kenya: Open University of Kenya to Boost Access to Higher Education, President Ruto Says

3 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Makueni — The Government is committed to enhancing access to affordable and quality education in the country.

President William Ruto said his administration is keen on offering competitive and industry-driven education, aligned with the Government's economic transformation agenda.

He noted that the objective is to deliver a 100 per cent transition to higher education.

The Head of State was speaking on Thursday in Konza during the awarding of Charter to the Open University of Kenya.

This is the first virtual public university in the country.

He also toured the Konza Technopolis in the company of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Davies Chirchir, Ezekiel Machogu, Alfred Mutua, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, MPs, among other leaders.

President Ruto explained that the launch of the institution will enhance public university capacity.

"It will also build a formidable stock of qualified and skilled graduates for our market and beyond," he observed.

He said the University offers a chance for ordinary Kenyans to pursue professional training of their choice wherever they are.

"This will endow enterprises with a sustainable capacity to be innovative and competitive," he added.

The President said the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will incorporate the Open University of Kenya into its portal in time to enroll students for the academic year commencing September.

Students placed via KUCCPS will benefit from government financial support through the new funding model. - Presidential Communication Service

