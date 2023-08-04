Uganda: Strengthening Bonds - Next Media and Startimes Unite for Soccer Success

2 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

Pang Xinxing, the founder and chairman of the StarTimes Group, has visited the Next Media Park. His visit was to oversee the partnership between StarTimes and Next Media and explore further ways to strengthen their collaboration.

In a Zoom meeting with Kin Kariisa, the Group CEO of Next Media, Pang Xinxing conveyed his delight at meeting the Next Media team.

Kin appreciated StarTimes' efforts in improving Ugandan soccer, acknowledging their progress and achievements.

He assured Pang that StarTimes could place complete trust in Next Media to propel the sport forward in Uganda, aligning their objectives with Next Media's mission of informing to transform.

Pang Xinxing reciprocated the gratitude, expressing profound appreciation for the fruitful partnership between StarTimes and Next Media.

"For five years now, we've collaborated with Next Media for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, and during this time, we have expanded the coverage of matches and enhanced the overall quality of the games," Pang stated with genuine pleasure.

He added, "Knowing that we are facilitating households in watching soccer on Sanyuka Prime brings me immense joy."

Sanyuka Prime is the official home of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the country's largest and most celebrated football league. The platform brings exhilarating football action to millions of viewers across Uganda.

StarTimes has grown into a media powerhouse throughout the years, registering and establishing operations in over 30 African countries.

