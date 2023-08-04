Rwanda: Public Warned to Take Precautions After Wildfire Guts 20 Hectares of Karongi Forests

A massive fire gutted 20 hectares of residents' forests in three sectors of Karongi district on Thursday, August 4. The fire affected the sectors of Bwishyura, Gitesi and Rwankuba.

The reason for the fire breakout is not yet known, the mayor of Karongi district, Vestine Mukarutesi, told The New Times.

"The wildfire quickly spread due to wind and dry season where grass on hills and forests has dried. The damaged forests are mainly those of residents," she said.

She said that although the wildfire was extinguished patrols have been organized to intervene in case the fires reoccur.

"We urge residents to be vigilant and take precautions to curb bushfires," she said.

Karongi district neighbours Nyamasheke district where Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has dispatched a team of geologists to investigate smoke, fire, and stone eruptions originating from a hill in Burimba cell, in a peculiar phenomenon that has baffled area residents and officials since early May.

Concorde Nsengumuremyi, the Director General of Rwanda Forestry Authority said that this dry season 25 hectares were also ravaged by wildfires in Nyagatare district.

"Currently there is a high risk of bushfires due to dry spells. People should be cautious while burning charcoal, smoking tobacco, or harvesting honey. Burning waste is also prohibited," he said.

He said any person caught red-handed will face heavy penalties.

The Ministry of Environment stated that wildfires could affect biodiversity and cause respiratory diseases.

Rwanda has approximately 27 percent of the nation's total forests, equivalent to 61,485 hectares, excluding national parks.

Wildfires ravaged close to 1,000 hectares of forests within three years, a report from the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management shows. In 2020, wildfires ravaged 458 hectares of forests from July to September alone.

The most affected districts in 2020 include Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Muhanga, Nyamagabe and Nyanza districts.

The report shows that wildfires gutted 160 hectares in 2021 and 73 hectares in 2023.