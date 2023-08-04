Africa: LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Stern's Travel to Mauritius and South Africa

document

Jessica Stern, U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI)+ Persons, will travel to Africa, including Mauritius and South Africa, from August 2-11.

In Mauritius, SE Stern will participate in the Pan Africa ILGA conference for LGBTQI+ human rights defenders from throughout Africa, as well as scheduled meetings with civil society, officials from the Government of Mauritius, and likeminded international partners.

Afterward, SE Stern will visit Pretoria and Johannesburg, South Africa, where she will participate in meetings with local and regionally focused civil society, as well as government officials, on the eve of National Women's Day, a day that celebrates the contributions and recognizes the challenges confronting women and girls in South Africa.

For further information, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.

