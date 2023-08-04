Uganda: Electoral Commission Releases Road Map to 2026 Uganda General Elections

3 August 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

The Electoral Commission has released the roadmap leading to the 2026 General Elections, with focus on early preparations and adequate funding for all activities.

"I implore all stakeholders to carefully examine all the timelines as outlined in the Roadmap, and work with the Electoral Commission to smoothly implement the electoral roadmap for 2025/2026 general elections," said Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who launched the EC's strategic plan and elections road map at an occassion attended by political parties, diplomats and other stake holders.

"The Office of the Prime Minister will make sure that the required funds are released to the Commission to smoothly execute the activities as outlined in the Roadmap for the next general election."

The PM promised that her office will make sure that the enactment of relevant laws for the 2025/2026 General Elections is done before the end of 2023/2024 financial year.

The EC Chairperson, Simon Justice Byabakama Mugenyi had earlier appealed to the government to consider and approve the creation of new administrative units in a timely manner, so that the electoral program and budget are not destabilized.

Nomination of candidates for the 2026 Presidential campaigns are set to take place between 2nd October and 3rd October 2025.

Demarcation of the electoral areas will be done by July 2024, and general update of the National Voters' Register by January 2025.

Elections are set for January 12 to February 9, 2026.

