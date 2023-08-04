Kenya: Mombasa to Host Africa's Parliamentary Budget Advisers Conference

Nairobi — The Parliament of Kenya is set to host the Sixth Annual Conference of Parliamentary Budget Offices in Mombasa from August 27 to September 1.

The forum, which will be held in conjunction with the African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices (AN-PBO), will be coordinated by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The three-day conference will allow participants to discuss how the power of the purse can be used effectively to tackle Africa's development challenges and the future of Parliamentary Budget Offices (PBOs).

"Delegates are expected to attend the event which is scheduled to be opened by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula, come from countries in Africa and across the world, including those with PBOs and representatives of international organisations supporting legislatures' oversight of public funds," read a media statement from the Conference organisers.

Top of the conference's agenda will be deliberations on the global economic outlook.

The organisers says the discussion is informed by the fact that the global economy is grappling with a web of complex challenges as countries attempt to rebuild and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, Geopolitical conflicts have surged from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the conflict in Sudan.

The session will also discuss how fiscal policy can respond to the economic vulnerabilities exposed by the crises and the role of fiscal oversight in ensuring transparent and responsible financial management as the call for greater accountability and fiscal prudence continues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Given that the knowledge of Members of the Legislatures varies across the world and that the PBOs have a crucial role to play in enhancing the fiscal oversight and technical capacity of legislative members in processes involving Budget or Money Bills."

"The Conference has scheduled a session on 'The role of PBOs in supporting Parliament processes with Budget or Money Bills Amendments'. During this session, Speakers will lead presentations on how they have supported their Parliaments in this regard," the organisers explained.

The conference is also scheduled to hold discussions on managing public debt and fiscal sustainability in times of uncertainty.

This discussion comes in the wake of countries witnessing a decline in the state of public finances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic instabilities.

The session is set to cast a spotlight on effective public debt management, including balancing borrowing for growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability and how this is pivotal in determining a country's financial health and resilience in uncertain times.

The AN-PBO is a platform for African Parliamentary Budget Offices and similar institutions to share ideas and experiences about strengthening support for parliamentary fiscal oversight.