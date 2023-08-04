Kenya: Probe Into Worldcoin Gains Pace as Immigration Ordered to Intercept Associates

Nairobi — A multi-agency investigation into the operations of American AI firm Worldcoin has gained momentum with the Immigration Department ordered to intercept the group's associates, foreign or Kenya.

A joint ministerial statement presented in the National Assembly on Thursday indicated the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had made progress in identifying Worldcoin associates in the country and a foreign national said to have activated the firm's Kenyan operations.

The statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo revealed that Worldcoin had not been registered as a legal entity in the country.

The firm enlisted Sense Marketing, a Kenyan entity, to carry out its data capture activities that entailed scanning irises of those who turned up for registration in exchange of crypto tokens.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the entity has hired a company in Kenya

called Sense Marketing to do the data capture for them in the country," the statement presented by House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah read in part.

It identified Emmanuel Otieno (Operations Chief) and Rael Mwende (Country Manager) as Worldcoin's local representatives.

Foreign national

Kindiki and Owalo also identified Poitr Piwowarczyk, a foreign national said to have entered the country multiple times including on June 11, 2023 before departing on June 25, as a key associate.

"Government has commenced investigations to ensure that Worldcoin complies with the data collection, storage and sharing principles. Immediate mitigation steps being undertaken are constitution of a multi-agency team comprising of security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries," the duo assured.

The Cabinet Secretaries said the Immigration Department had been instructed to stop any persons of interest from leaving the country without clearance by DCI.

"As a precautionary measure, the Immigration authorities have been directed to

ensure that no persons whether Kenyan or foreign nationals associated with

this entity leaves Kenya without the clearance of the Director of Criminal

Investigations who is in charge of the ongoing investigations," the CSs noted.

The statement further indicated that the multi-agency team will pursue any person of interest out of the country through relevant legal instruments.

"The investigations will also cover any persons of interest who may be outside the territory of Kenya in accordance with relevant international procedures and protocols on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) and the exercise of extraterritorial jurisdiction."

Ichung'wad assured the House that government had maintained a close eye on developments around Worldcoin by mandating cautionary measures while advising the public to be vigilant on provision of sensitive personal data.

"Whatever data has been collected has been secured and is the now in the hands of the investigative agencies. The Data Commissioner Office cautioned Kenyans but they are too eager to collect money for whatever reasons," Ichung'wah said.

Inaction

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed implored security agencies to fast track investigations saying laxity by enforcement agencies may have exposed Kenyans to exploitation by the foreign firm due to their vulnerability.

"The level of poverty around if you tell someone remove your eye I will give you Sh 20,000 and next week he comes again for the other eye and it becomes Sh40,000. People are being misused because of the poverty level," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei pushed for firm regulations be formulated to ensure Kenyans are protected due to the risks of cyber-security attacks, data breaches and the need for full disclosure before giving consent.

"We must take lead as government and set regulation because artificial intelligence is here with us and its not going to leave," said Shollei.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng decried inaction by State agencies noting that Worldcoin project commenced without requisite documentation pursuant to the Data Protection Registration Regulations.

"We need a holistic approach because so many people are involved include the Ministry of Interior and the Office of the Data Protection," he appealed.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari poked holes on information that cautionary measures were taken since May yet some Kenyans turned up.

"I walked around KICC yesterday and day before and women carrying children because even children eyes were fetching money," she said