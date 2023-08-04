Ugandan Embassies to Again Participate in Rotary Cancer Run to Raise Awareness

Uganda's foreign missions will again this year participate in the annual Rotary cancer run as part of the initiative to create awareness about cancer.

Speaking during the launch of the cancer run, the state minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba said efforts like the cancer run go a long way to diminish wide disparities in cancer treatment like gender norms, poverty and social economic factors such as transport, geographical divide and age.

"Cancer has touched the lives of so many among us, directly or indirectly. It knows no boundaries, affecting individuals of all ages, races, ethnicity, disability, lifestyle and all kind of backgrounds," Mulimba said.

Citing this year's theme of "Close the care Gap: Uniting our voices and taking action," the Foreign Affairs minister said the cancer run has message that will make a difference and encourage people to prevent Cancer through maintaining healthy lifestyles, avoiding smoking, having enough sleep, getting screened and regulating alcohol consumption

"This Rotary Run is more than just a physical event. It is a symbol of unity, solidarity as we keep in mind the countless Cancer patients and their families who face physical, emotional, and financial challenges daily. One of the primary goals of the Cancer Rotary run is to raise funds to support vital Cancer research initiatives that push the boundaries of medical knowledge, leading to improved treatment options, early detection methods, and ultimately, a cure for Cancer."

He said this will further reduce the existing wider gap between professionals and people involved when caring for Cancer patients, improve multidisciplinary team's purpose to improve coordination, communication, and decision making between health-care team members and patients, and hopefully produce more positive outcomes.

"Let us embrace this opportunity to come together and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by cancer. With each step we take during the Cancer Rotary Run, we move closer to a world where Cancer is no longer a threat, where treatment is accessible to all, and where hope prevails," Minister Mulimba said.