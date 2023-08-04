Zimbabwe: Opposition Member Stoned to Death By Zanu-PF Supporter in Glen View

3 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Reason Razao

A Citizens Coalition for Change supporter has been stoned to death by a suspected ruling party member in Glen View South, Harare .

CCC aspiring MP Grandmore Hakata, in a telephone interview, said the party was distributing campaign fliers in Glen View 7, near Tanaka when some Zanu PF supporters started pelting them with stones.

● Pictures of slain @CCCZimbabwe member, Tinashe Chitsunge who was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF activists about an hour ago.

The Zanu PF activists ambushed a group of @CCCZimbabwe youths when they were heading to a rally in Glen View 7. pic.twitter.com/0NVxBekJyy

-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 3, 2023

The deceased has since been identified as Tinashe Chitsunge, according to a tweet by CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

🟡NO TO VIOLENCE: We strongly condemn the violent attack by suspected ZANU PF thugs on our members in Glen View 7 today. They assaulted & stoned our members who were peacefully heading to a rally. One of our members was murdered in the violent orgy. We demand peace & justice. pic.twitter.com/ACtnYK88iz

-- Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 3, 2023

More to follow...

