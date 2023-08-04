Kenya: Govt Mulls Remunerating Village Elders After Law Amendments

Nairobi — The government has initiated plans to ensure that village elders are remunerated to facilitate the implementation of programs at the grassroots between the government and members of the public.

Appearing before the Senate National Security and Foreign Relations Committee, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said his ministry is seeking to have an amendment for the village to be the lowest unit.

Kindiki said the proposals have received backing among Kenyans for the entrenchment of village elders as part of the administrative unit.

The proposal seeks to have village elders paid a full-time or part-time salary, which is a matter for deliberation by relevant stakeholders.

Currently, the national government recognizes the lowest administration unit to be the sub-location.

"Currently there is no legal instrument that defines a village, once National Government coordination act 2013 is amended to include a village as the lowest administrative unit after a sub location, my ministry will come up with a criterion for establishment of a village considering the population, geographical area and social cultural factors," Kindiki stated.

The Interior boss stated a legal framework will be required for recruitment, remuneration scheme, termination of engagement, disciplinary procedures, and procedures for exit from office.

Kindiki told senators that once a legal framework is realized addressing the establishment of terms of engagement and functions of the village elders. A policy framework on the recruitment and remuneration of village elders will be developed.

The policy framework will enable the ministry to establish the ensuing budgetary implication which will be submitted to the National Treasury for allocation of funds.

"I would like to inform this committee that remuneration of village elders is one of the key agendas of the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto since it is a fact that they have not been remembered in the past yet they play a very important role that cannot be ignored by anyone," said Kindiki.