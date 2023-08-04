Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Court Presiding Judges, Public Prosecutors

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted a partial reshuffle among the presiding judges of the courts and general prosecutors at the courts of justice, the Presidency of the Republic said Thursday in a statement.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, notably the articles 92 and 181, and of the article 49 of the organic law on the status of the magistrature, and after consulting the Higher Magistracy Council, the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted a partial reshuffle among the presiding judges of the courts and general prosecutors at the courts of justice. The reshuffle concerns the transfer of four (04) presiding judges of courts and six (06) public prosecutors, the promotion of eighteen (18) judges to the position of presiding judges of courts or public prosecutors and the termination of duties of seven (07) court presiding judges and nine (09) general prosecutors.

This reshuffle aims to give new impetus to the functioning of the courts and to improve the quality of their output through the appointment of judicial skilled persons who have been successful in magistracy.

The reshuffle is as follows:

1/ The presiding judges of courts:

- Court of Laghouat: Abderrahmane Rahmani.

- Court of Blida: Kamel Ghazali.

- Court of Tizi Ouzou: Mohamed Guerouabi.

- Court of Algiers: Douniazad Guellati.

- Court of Setif: Kamel Hadj Mihoub Sidi Moussa.

- Court of Annaba: Slimane Hammoudi.

- Court of Guelma: Mahmoud Azioune.

- Court of El-Bayadh: Zoheir Nemmiche.

- Court of Bordj Bou Arrerridj: Abderrezak Zareb.

- Court of El Tarf: Redha Saadi.

- Court of El Oued: Mourad Ben Idriss.

- Court of Souk Ahras: Samir Hamali.

- Court of Relizane: Djillali Bouterfas.

2/ General prosecutors at the courts of justice:

- Court of Chlef: Mohamed Maatallah.

- Court of Biskra: Djamel Eddine Zidani.

- Court of Tlemcen: Ahmed Djelloul Lahcène.

- Court of Algiers: Lotfi Boudjemâa.

- Court of Jijel: Mabrouk Boumâali.

- Court of Guelma: Larbi Akrout.

- Court of M'sila: Fayçal Bendaas.

- Court of Ouargla: Aziz Zaïm.

- Court of Oran: Noureddine Mahboubi.

- Court of El-Bayadh: Youcef Aziria.

- Court of Illizi: Zine Djellab.

- Court of El Tarf: Mohcène Chakhab.

- Court of Tissemsilt: El Hadj Dchira.

- Court of Ain Temouchent: Abdelkader Ilkroudar.

- Court of Relizane: Omar Guennaoui", said the source.