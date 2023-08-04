Tanzania: Colleges Team Up to Build Electric Motorcycles

Arusha — IN a major automotive breakthrough, the Arusha Technical College (ATC), Hanyang University and Seoul National University have built an electric motorcycle, first of its kind in Africa.

Equipped with a capacitor and a battery, the two-wheel cost effective motor vehicle has the ability of covering long distances after a 30 minute charge.

Speaking here on Wednesday, a Mechanical Engineering Professor from Seoul National University Sung-HoonAhn, oozed confidence on the performance of the motorcycles, much as they cover travel 100 kilometers upon recharging.

According to ProfessorAhn, the innovative motorbike features the world's first-ever long-lasting battery, marking a significant technological achievement.

"Notably, this type of motorbike is the first of its kind to be developed in Tanzania and the entire African continent," he said.

In his rejoinder, Education Commissioner at the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, DrLyabweneMtahabwa, acknowledged the automotive breakthrough in the mode of transportation.

"It is very important to in young talents for realizing technological advancement in the country," insisted the education expert.

DrMtahabwa underscored the need of churning out skilled personnel in the field of technology with a view of promoting competence and innovation.

He further stressed on the importance of fostering a culture of knowledge and technological awareness among Tanzanians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier on, ATC Rector, Dr Musa Chachaemphasized the importance of strong partnerships with technologically advanced nations, acknowledging that such endeavors would not be possible without governmental support and cooperation.

Furthermore, DrChacha urged the students and youth to seize such opportunities and collaborate closely with international technology experts to expand their knowledge and seek further opportunities for growth.

"The successful development of this motorbike showcases significant growth in technological aspects for Tanzania, opening doors for more advancements and innovations in the future," he said

ATC is a fully-fledged college, accredited by the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE), to train technicians and engineers in approved disciplines.

It is as well registered by the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA).